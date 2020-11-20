Redmi Note 9 5G series to launch on November 26

Redmi Note 9 5G will launch on November 26. The official Weibo post from Redmi confirmed the launch date of the new 5G series from Redmi. Previously, the Redmi Note 9 5G series was expected to launch on November 24 but, now the date is officially confirmed.

In a Weibo post from Redmi phones account, the launch date for the upcoming Redmi Note 9 5G series was revealed. Also, the image of the phone was posted which gives us a glimpse of what the phone might look like.

The Redmi Note 9 5G series will launch on November 26 and it'll also be a global debut. The device has been in the news for over a month now and most of the specs and even the pricing are out at the moment. The Redmi Note 9 5G series is said to have at least two devices.

The teaser image posted by Redmi confirms the device sports Poco X3 inspired camera design. It will come with a quad-rear camera in a circular module and we can also see the side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded to the power button.

(Image credit: Weibo)

Currently, the details of the two devices in the series have surfaced and we think that it should launch with Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G moniker.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G specs and price (expected)

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is said to come with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD panel. The device is said to come with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is also said to feature AdaptiveSync feature which allows you to switch between 30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz based on the content.

Under the hood, the device is said to be powered by Snapdragon 750G chipset. It is an octa-core 5G capable SoC. As for the cameras, if the leaks are true, this will be the first device to sport Samsung’s ISOCELL HM2 sensor. The device is said to feature a 108MP primary ISOCELL HM2 shooter followed by three other cameras, which is unknown at the moment. To the front, the device is expected to come with a 16MP shooter. And lastly, the battery is said to be a 4,820mAh unit with 33W fast charging support via Type-C port

(Image credit: Weibo)

Redmi Note 9 5G specs and price (expected)

The regular Redmi Note 9 5G is said to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset which is also a 5G enabled chipset. It is expected to feature a 6.53-inch Full HD+ punch-hole LCD panel. For optics, the device is said to feature a 48MP triple rear cameras and a 16MP selfie shooter. It is said to feature a slightly bigger 5000mAh battery with relatively slower 22.5W fast charging.

The TENAA images show that these phones will feature a circular camera module. As for the pricing, the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will start at under CNY 1,500 (~Rs 17,000) while the Redmi Note 9 5G will be closer to CNY 1,000 (~Rs 11,500). The prices are likely to change in other markets including India.