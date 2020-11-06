5G capable Redmi Note 9 phones spotted on TENAA – key specs revealed

The leaks around Redmi Note 9 series are pouring in almost daily. Just a few days back we heard that there may be three different variants of Redmi 9 Pro in the works and one of the variants may come equipped with a 108-megapixel sensor and later we came to know that these devices may come with displays capable of high refresh rates and high-end specifications.

Now, TENAA listings for a couple of Redmi Note 9 variants confirm the presence of at least two devices. The listing also re-affirms another report suggesting that these phones may launch soon in China.

Spotted first by GizmoChina, both of these devices could be 5G ready and may come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. You may have multiple colour variants in each of them.

Redmi Note 9 5G specifications

Going by the TENAA listing, the base variant could be called as Redmi Note 9 5G with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD FHD+ panel boasting 20:9 aspect ratio. The front-facing camera is housed in a hole-punch notch which is pushed into a corner instead of the centre of the display.

The phone may come with a massive 5000 mAh battery and it may ship with a 22.5 W fast charger. According to the TENAA listing, a Dimensity 800U chipset may power the phone and it may come in three different memory and storage variants with 4GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB combinations.

As normal with most new devices, you may find a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The Redmi Note 9 5G may run on MIUI 12 running on top of Android 10 out of the box.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G specifications

The Redmi Note Pro 5G, as the name suggests, could be the premium out of the two devices we’re looking at. Listing on TENAA hints at the presence of a 6.67-inches display with an IPS LCD with up to 120HZ refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. This one, however, may come with a centrally aligned selfie camera cutout, unlike the base variant.

You may see a 4720 mAh battery on this phone and it may ship with a faster 33W fast charger in the box. This phone could be powered by a Snapdragon 750G chipset since it is believed that it could be a rebranded Mi 10 Lite with some tweaks here and there.

In terms of storage and memory, you may get to see three different variants – GB/64GB, 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB combination. The phone may support storage expansion via MicroSD card and may run on Android 10 based MIUI out of the box.