Redmi Note 9 with MediaTek Helio G85 launched in India

The Redmi Note 9 is now official in India. It completes the company's affordable Redmi Note series of the year.

The device was unveiled in an online event. The Redmi Note 9 completes the 9 series in India. Previously, Xiaomi had announced Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max back in March. It succeeds the Redmi Note 8 which was a global best-seller when it launched.

Redmi Note 9 India specs

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Redmi Note 9 comes with a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a punch-hole cutout in the left. It has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, protected by Gorilla Glass. The device is powered by Mediatek’s Helio G85 SoC, making it the first smartphone in India to do so. It comes in two variants in India 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB of RAM with 128GB of expandable storage. You also get microSD card support.

Over to the optics, on the rear, there is a quad-camera setup with Samsung’s 48MP GM1 as the primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth and a 2MP macro shooter. And, on the front, you get a 13MP selfie snapper. The device is backed by a 5,020mAh battery, which is about what we’d expect from the Redmi Note family, along with 22.5W fast charging over the USB Type-C interface. It supports 9W reverse charging. The fingerprint scanner is located on the back, below the camera module.

Other features of the device include Dual SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, GPS. It also features a 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR blaster.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Pricing and availability

Configs Price 4+64GB Rs 11,999 4+128GB Rs 13,499 6+128GB Rs 14,999

The base variant of the Redmi Note 9 comes with 4+64GB is priced Rs 11,999, the 4+128GB is priced at Rs Rs 13,499 while the 6+128GB variant is priced at Rs 14,999. The first sale is scheduled for July 24 at 12 noon. It will be up for grabs on Amazon.in and mi.com. The device comes in Aqua Green, Pebble Grey, and Arctic White colour options.

Check out the Redmi Note 9 on Amazon.in