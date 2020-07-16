Samsung Galaxy M01s launched in India under Rs 10,000

Samsung has added yet another smartphone under the popular M series today with the launch of the Galaxy M01s . This is an affordable smartphone which is the successor to the Galaxy M01.

The pricing of the phone is similar to the predecessor. You get an improved front-facing camera, bigger screen, and also the major upgrade here is the presence of physical fingerprint scanner compared to the last-gen.

Samsung Galaxy M01s specs

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy M01s features a 6.2-inch HD+ TFT LCD infinity-V display. It has a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and comes with dew-drop style notch. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC clocked at 2GHz and paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. You also get a microSD card slot which supports up to 512GB card. The device also houses a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also supports face unlock.

At the rear, you get a dual 13MP (f/1.8) and a 2MP (f/2,4) snappers along with an LED flash and over to teh front, there is an 8MP (f/2.0) shooter for selfies and video calls. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that charges via micro USB port. There is no fast charge support on this device. It runs on One UI Core based on Android 9 Pie.

Other features include Dolby Atmos audio that gives a surround sound experience for users and also Samsung health app comes pre-installed to monitor your health 24/7. You get Dual SIM support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.2, and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. The device weighs 168 grams.

Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A01s comes in only one variant, 3+32GB and is priced at Rs 9,999. It will be available on e-commerce platforms, Samsung e-store, and offline stores. It will be available in Grey and Light Blue colour options.