Samsung Galaxy M01s launched in India under Rs 10,000

Samsung has added yet another smartphone under the popular M series today with the launch of the Galaxy M01s. This is an affordable smartphone which is the successor to the Galaxy M01.
The pricing of the phone is similar to the predecessor. You get an improved front-facing camera, bigger screen, and also the major upgrade here is the presence of physical fingerprint scanner compared to the last-gen.
Samsung Galaxy M01s specs
The Samsung Galaxy M01s features a 6.2-inch HD+ TFT LCD infinity-V display. It has a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and comes with dew-drop style notch. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC clocked at 2GHz and paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. You also get a microSD card slot which supports up to 512GB card. The device also houses a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also supports face unlock.
At the rear, you get a dual 13MP (f/1.8) and a 2MP (f/2,4) snappers along with an LED flash and over to teh front, there is an 8MP (f/2.0) shooter for selfies and video calls. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that charges via micro USB port. There is no fast charge support on this device. It runs on One UI Core based on Android 9 Pie.
Other features include Dolby Atmos audio that gives a surround sound experience for users and also Samsung health app comes pre-installed to monitor your health 24/7. You get Dual SIM support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.2, and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. The device weighs 168 grams.
Pricing and availability
The Samsung Galaxy A01s comes in only one variant, 3+32GB and is priced at Rs 9,999. It will be available on e-commerce platforms, Samsung e-store, and offline stores. It will be available in Grey and Light Blue colour options.