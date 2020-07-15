Samsung sound towers and soundbars now available in India

Following the launch of a couple of lifestyle TVs like The Frame and The Serif, Samsung has now introduced its range of premium audio accessories in India. These new products include a Sound Tower that comes with LED party lights, DJ effects and Karaoke making it a perfect party companion apart from the Q Series Soundbar, and the T Series Soundbar.

According to Samsung, these audio accessories have been tuned at Samsung’s Audio Lab in California to give you a balanced and room-filling sound.

Samsung Sound Tower, Q Series Soundbar, and T Series Soundbar price in India

The Samsung Sound Tower comes in two different variants MX-T70 and MX-T50 that are priced at Rs. 42,990 and Rs. 29,990, respectively.

The Q Series Sound Bars will be available in four models with the price starting from Rs. 35,990 and goes all the way up to Rs. 1,39,990. All the four variants are mentioned as below:

HW-Q950T Priced at INR 1,39,990

HW-Q900T priced at INR 1,03,990

HW-Q800T priced at INR 53,990

HW-Q60T priced at INR 35,990

While the T Series Soundbars are available in 7 different variants:

HW-T650 priced at INR 35,990,

HW-T550 priced at INR 25,990,

HW-T450 priced at INR 19,990,

HW-T420 priced at INR 16,990

HW-T400 priced at INR 10,990

Apart from the above five, the below HW-T45E is priced at Rs 19,990, and will be Amazon exclusive while the HW-T42E is priced at Rs 16,990 and will be sold through Flipkart. Samsung is offering a 10% discount on using ICICI Bank and Federal Bank debit and credit cards.

Samsung Sound Tower, Q Series Soundbar, and T Series Soundbar features

The Sound Tower is designed for home parties and entertainment and offers Bi-Directional sound feature that disperses audio evenly across different parts of the room. To set the mood right, the sound tower comes with features like dynamic bass, LED party lights, DJ effects apart from Karaoke offering a sound output that ranges from 500 to 1500 watts.

These splashproof speakers come with multiple USB ports and Bluetooth for wireless audio streaming. It also supports group play that lets you play music from one audio source to 10 different speakers simultaneously.

The Q Series Soundbars are designed to be paired with Samsung’s QLED TVs and come with Dolby Atmos DTS:X technology that offers a complete 3D audio flow around the listener. It also boasts the presence of Q-Symphony technology that lets speakers from both the TV and the Soundbar to work simultaneously, offering a richer surround sound experience.

The Q Series Soundbar is also Alexa compatible and can be controlled using voice commands and also has a Game Mode Pro that detects connection with a gaming console automatically. Other features include adaptive sound and Tap Sound that lets you pair with the smartphone with just a tap and stream audio instantly.

The T Series Soundbars are priced slightly lower than the Q Series soundbars and come with features like Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X technology that can offer theatre-like experience right in your living room. These can be connected to the TV via an HDMI port or wirelessly via Bluetooth. You can also pair up to two smartphones on these soundbars.