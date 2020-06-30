Samsung launches The Serif and 8K QLED TVs in India

As announced earlier, Samsung has today revealed the availability of yet another premium lifestyle TV in India. The Serif makes its debut in India just days after the company introduced the 2020 version of The Frame TV in the country. Apart from The Serif, the company has also announced the range of 2020 QLED 8K TV in India.

The Serif

The Serif was first showcased at the CES 2019 and now makes its way to India in three different sizes 43-inch, 49-inch and 55-inch. This uniquely designed TV comes in a unibody design that resembles the shape of the letter “I” and is designed by the pair of French brothers Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec, who are famous for their furniture designs.

This new lifestyle TV from Samsung makes use of AI technology to upscale content to 4K resolution, It comes with an ambient mode that helps the TV to blend in with the interiors of the house and also displays weather and time when TV is turned off.

For connectivity, The Serif comes with WiFi, Bluetooth as well as NFC that lets users pair their smartphones by just tapping on the TV. Further, The Serif supports AirPlay 2 that allows users with Apple devices to stream content wirelessly onto the TV.

The Serif price in India

The starting Price of The Serif in India has been set at Rs. 83,900 for the 43-inch variant, the 49-inch variant is priced at Rs. 1,16,900 and the 55-inch has been priced Rs. 1,48,900. This new lifestyle TV will be made available via Samsung’s official online store and select Samsung Smart Plazas. It can also be bought from Amazon where the company will offer a special discounted price as a launch offer starting from July 8th to July 17th.

For a premium TV like The Serif, It makes sense when Samsung offers a 10-year no screen burn-in warranty, one-year comprehensive warranty and one-year additional warranty on the panel.

2020 QLED 8K TVs

Apart from The Serif, Samsung has also introduced the ultra-premium 8K QLED TVs in India. These TVs are available in four different size variants starting from 65-inches going all the way up to 85-inches.

These new TVs from Samsung offer a whopping 99% screen to body ratio thanks to the bezel-less frame. Samsung states that the TVs offer a real 8K resolution and also have a built-in AI-upscaling that upscales all the regular content offering 8K clarity, along with the help of a Quantum Processor 8K, and Quantum HDR.

Other key features are Object Tracking Sound Plus technology that offers an immersive 3D surround sound as the audio follows the content displayed on the TV. It also has AVA (Active Voice Amplifier) technology that increases the volume of the TV automatically based on the external sound.

Price of Samsung QLED 8K TVs

The price of Samsung’s QLED 8K TVs in India is as below:

Variant Price 65-inch version Rs. 4.99 lakhs 75-inch version Rs. 9.99 lakhs 82-inch version Rs. 14.29 lakhs 85-inch version Rs. 15.79 lakhs

As a launch offer, Samsung will offer 2 two Galaxy S20 Plus smartphones on every pre-booking done between July 1 and July 10, 2020. An additional Rs. 15,000 cashback is being offered if HDFC and ICICI (debit and credit cards) and Federal Bank (debit card) is being used for payment.