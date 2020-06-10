Upcoming OnePlus TV’s sizes confirmed by Bluetooth SIG

OnePlus has confirmed that its popular smart TVs will be getting affordable variants in July. Building upon that, we now have confirmation of what sizes will be available.

The two models were recently certified by the Bluetooth SIG (Special Interest Group), which revealed a few more details about the new variants. These will sport smaller panels, coming in at 32-inch and 43-inch, with the resolution expected to be HD and Full HD respectively. This is further corroborated by the model numbers, which are 32HA0A00 and 43FA0A00, indicating the screen sizes, followed by the panel resolutions. The database also confirms that the TVs will have an LE panel, which makes us hopeful for an OLED or a QLED implementation at a budget.

OnePlus has also confirmed that the base model will be priced at “Rs 1x,999”, suggesting a price just under Rs 20,000 in India. This is a big step away from the OnePlus TV Q1 series that was launched last year at a starting price of Rs 69,999. OnePlus says that premium features will still be available on this new crop of affordable smart TVs, which we think is an indication of the Oxygen OS customizations atop Android TV OS 9.0.

The TVs will support Bluetooth 5.0 as well. Two models of the remote were also certified (RC-002B and RC-002C), but the differences between the two are unclear. We expect it to be similar to the remote that came along with the OnePlus TV Q1, with dedicated keys for Google Assistant, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

The upcoming OnePlus TVs will compete against the offerings from Xiaomi, Realme and Nokia, all of which have capable offerings. With the launch scheduled for July 2, we will know how OnePlus plans on competing with them. Other products such as the OnePlus true wireless earbuds and the affordable mid-ranger OnePlus Nord. It remains to be seen if all of them stick to their schedules or if they are delayed as well.