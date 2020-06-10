Vu launches four Ultra 4K Android TVs in India

Smart TV segment in India is highly competitive with a new product announced almost every alternate day. While Nokia and TCL announced their brand-new LED TVs recently, VU has also announced new LED TVs with 4K resolution in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch sizes.

These TVs come with an ultra-edge display which, which as per the company, offers a 40% enhanced brightness and come with a dedicated backlight controller.

The TVs come with popular apps like Netflix, Amazon’s Prime Video, YouTube and other popular apps preinstalled and since they run on Android, installing third-party apps from the play store is easy. Among other highlights of these new TVs from Vu is its Pro Picture Calibration feature that lets users customize the viewing experience as per their choice.

Vu Ultra 4K TV series price and availability

The price of the new Vu 4K TVs is as under:

43-inch Vu Ultra 4K TV (43UT) is priced at Rs 25,999

50-inch Vu Ultra 4K TV (50UT) is priced Rs 28,999

55-inch Vu Ultra 4K TV (55UT) is priced Rs 32,999

65-inch Vu Ultra 4K TV (65UT) is priced at Rs 48,999

All of these TVs will retail on Amazon starting today and will be later available in the offline market soon.

Vu Ultra 4K TV series specifications and features

These new 4K TVs from Vu come with a 4K Direct LED (DLED) display offering 400 nits of brightness. The TVs support Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) standards. Dolby Digital+ and DTV Virtual:X surround sound technologies ensure that the TVs offer an immersive audio experience. All the four variants come with two inbuilt speakers offering various audio modes like Standard, Theatre, Sports, Music, and Late Night.

These TVs draw the processing power from a Quad-core SoC coupled with a Mali-470 GPU. In terms of storage, they come with 16 GB inbuilt storage and 2 GB of RAM. For connectivity, they come with Wi-Fi 802.11ac (dual-band), Bluetooth v5.0, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, an earphone jack, optical audio, RF analogue port, AV input, and an Ethernet port. There is an inbuilt Chromecast support for screen mirroring.

These TVs run on Android 9 Pie out of the box and support Google Play services. The TVs also support Google Assistant with voice search in both English and Hindi.