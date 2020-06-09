TCL’s latest TVs in India can be controlled just by voice

TCL has announced its new range of television series in India, the TCL P715 smart TVs. All the models under the series come with 4K resolution and run on Android TV OS.

The TCL P715 consists of several 4K smart TVs that start at Rs 39,990 and go all the way up to Rs 99,990. The company has not revealed the complete details of the series yet nor has it mentioned the number of TVs in the series. But it has revealed some of the features that will come with the P715 series as a whole.

(Image credit: TCL)

TCL P715 series features

The highlight of the series is the new far-field voice recognition technology. The TVs come with four microphone receivers that will help in recognizing the voice even when you’re away from the TV.

Also, this feature doesn’t need you to press any button on the screen, you can directly give the command to your TV and the results will come up. One can ask for watching movies, ask questions, play music and more with just voice. Furthermore, the TV also comes with Artificial Intelligence that helps to provide better voice recognition.

Talking about the display, all the models in the P715 comes with 4K display with HDR support. TCL’s MagiConnect app can be used as a second remote to control the TV. You can turn off/on, play, pause, or search for content with an in-built keyboard.

The TVs run on the latest Android TV OS, which is Android 9 TV OS. You get access to Play Store with over 5,000 apps, games, and also OTT apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more. Since it is Android TV, you also get Google Assistant and there is also a casting option, although the company didn’t clearly mention if its Google Chromecast or just normal cast.

The TCL P715 series is also said to come with a pop-up camera that will allow users to make video calls on a much bigger screen. The pop-up camera could come with a few top-end variants only. For audio, you get Dolby Atmos surround sound. And, lastly, the TV can be connected with other smart devices in your home.

The company did not mention anything of the availability of the TVs yet. We can expect more details to be revealed in the coming days.