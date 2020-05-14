TCL to launch 4K and 8K QLED Android TVs in India next month

TCL electronics has announced that it will launch its new range of 4K and 8K TVs in India during the month of June. The company also revealed that the new TVs will be based on QLED technology and have all the latest smart TV features. Earlier the company had launched its C8 series of smart TVs in January.

According to reports , the new range of 4K and 8K TVs will be based on the new quantum-dot technology (QLED) displays. For the unware, QLED displays offer more vibrant and rich colours and have a better three-dimensional depth of image patterns on the screen.

TCL stated in its press release that the new 4K and 8K QLED AI TVs will be Android TV certified by Google and come with popular apps installed out of the box. Additionally, the TVs will also have the Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation (MEMC) technology. This will ensure that the content displayed on the screen is crisp, thereby delivering a precisely stable picture quality. This also supports a 120Hz refresh rate on screen for a more fluid experience.

Most interesting point here is that TCL has said that the new TVs will have a pop-up camera for video conferencing facilities. This points to a similar feature on the Huawei Smart Screen that launched a while back.

Further, the TVs will have enhanced audio with an external soundbar designed by Onkyo. The soundbar is said to have Dolby Atmos support for theatrical experience with an improved surround sound.

Auxiliary features include a dedicated AI built-into the TV for better curation of images on the screen. TCL has said that the TV will also have Dolby Vision with High Dynamic Range (HDR) support for a greater viewing experience than never before.

Unfortunately, TCL has not disclosed more information regarding these upcoming TVs. The company has assured that the TVs will be marketed aggressively in their respective segments and once launched would give its rivals a run for their money.