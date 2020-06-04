Nokia launches a 43-inch variant of its smart TV

The second Nokia smart TV has been unveiled in India. Flipkart has today launched the 43-inch Nokia smart TV in India.

For those who are unaware, Flipkart acquired the rights to use Nokia branding for its smart TVs in India. Back in December 2019, the company announced a 55-inch 4K smart TV for the price of 41,999.

The new Nokia smart TV comes with a 43-inch LED panel with 3,840 x 2,160 4K resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 and wide colour gamut. Additionally, the TV also has the Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation (MEMC) technology and is capable of upscaling content to 4k resolution.

The design of the TV is similar to the bigger 55-inch model with slim bezels on the side and a classy chrome stand for table mounting. For audio, you get a 24W sound output with Sound by JBL, Dolby signature audio experience with enhanced loudness and optimized audio. Additionally, it also packs in DTS TruSurround for a three-dimensional 5.1 channel surround sound experience.

(Image credit: Nokia)

The smart TV runs on Android 9.0 TV OS and comes with support for over 5,000 apps and games. You get major streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+Hotstar, and more. There is also support for Chromecast to cast the contents from your smartphone. There is also support for Google Assistant voice control via the remote.

On the connectivity front, the Nokia 43-inch smart TV packs in built-in Wi-Fi (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 2x USB ports, and 3x HDMI ports. Powering the smart TV is a quad-core chipset with Mali 450 GPU. It is packed with 2.25GB of RAM and 16GB onboard storage.

Lastly, you get a smart remote with Google Assistant with Netflix, YouTube and Google Play hotkeys.

Pricing and availability