Samsung to make smartwatches in India

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Aluminium edition in India. Well, it is not exactly the first, but it carries the ‘Made in India’ tag with it. Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India, Mohandeep Singh said, “With Galaxy Watch Active2 4G, we have also started manufacturing our entire range of 18 smartwatches in India as part of the country’s “Make for India” program.

Samsung through a press-release stated that starting with Galaxy Watch Active 2, the entire range of Galaxy Smartwatches will now be “Made in India”. The company had already decided to make Smart TVs in India a few days back.

Originally launched eight months ago , the Galaxy Watch Active 2 Aluminium edition comes with an Aluminium casing around the watch face. There are three colours variants - cloud silver, Aqua Black, and Pink Gold.

Specifications

Measuring 44.0x44.0x10.9 mm and weighing in just at 30grams, the smartwatch comes with a 1.4-inch S-AMOLED display with Corning’s Gorilla Glass DX protection. It has 1.5GB of RAM, and 4GB of internal storage.

Powering the watch is Samsung’s own Tizen OS, which requires devices with Android 5.0+ devices for better compatibility. Flaunting a total of three sizes 42, 44 and 46mm, Samsung says it has the largest portfolio of 4G Smartwatches with 9 distinct colour finishes.

As for connectivity, it has Bluetooth v5.0, 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, NFC

GPS, and GLONASS for navigation. However, the singular 44mm comes with additional 4G LTE option and has e-SIM support with carriers like Airtel and Jio.

This allows users to stay connected with apps notifications, calls, message alerts and access Spotify exclusively to listen to music and podcasts. Once connected to a phone, it can also access smartphone camera to take pictures, videos and use Wireless PowerShare to transfer data seamlessly.

Other features include 39 workout modes, sleep and stress algorithms. Users can use Samsung Health app to sync and record their workout stats.

Prices

Starting at INR 28,490, the Galaxy Watch Active 4G Aluminium will be available from July 11 across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals. Users can also avail a 10% cashback and 6 months no-cost EMI offers till July 31, 2020.