Samsung announces Galaxy Tab S6, Watch 4G and Watch Active 2 in India

Samsung has launched its next generation of ecosystem products in India, including the Galaxy Tab S6, Watch 4G, and Watch Active 2. The Tab S6 is the company's flagship 2-in-1 tablet which competes with the likes of the Apple iPad Pro while the Galaxy Watch 4G is its first product with built-in e-SIM functionality.

“At Samsung, we understand that inspiration comes at a moment’s notice. The Galaxy ecosystem has been created to maximize these very moments. All the products that we launch today are aimed at assisting and propelling users through their day,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 features

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 features a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display (2560 x 1600 pixels) in a compact aluminum chassis that weighs around 420 grams and is 5.7mm thin. The vast screen, coupled with the lightweight design, comes in handy for enjoying your favorite movies and shows on-the-go.

There is an optical fingerprint sensor embedded into the display itself, which is a first for the company. The Tab S6 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and is backed by Adreno 640 GPU.

On the back, there is a dual-camera setup which consists of a primary 13MP sensor and a 5MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, Samsung provides an 8MP snapper on the front of the Tab S6.

The Galaxy Tab S6 supports Dolby Atmos sound, and its four stereo speakers have been further tuned by AKG to provide a great audio experience that compliments visuals on the large screen. In addition, the Tab S6 supports Samsung's DeX extended desktop functionality, which can be used on any secondary screen.

Moreover, Samsung has also launched a new Keyboard Cover for the Tab S6, which features a trackpad, stand, and S-Pen housing space.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 comes fitted with a 7,040mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. It comes in Mountain Gray and Cold Blue colors and is priced at Rs 59,900. The company is offering the Keyboard Cover for Rs 5,499 if purchased with the device. Otherwise, the original price for the cover is Rs 10,999.

As part of the introductory offer, HDFC Bank debit/credit cardholders are eligible for a cashback of Rs 5,000. There are more offers from other leading banks as well as a free 6-months subscription to YouTube Premium.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G & Watch Active 2 features

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G is the company's first smartwatch to feature a built-in e-SIM functionality. It is compatible with Samsung smartphones and with Airtel and Jio network.

The Watch 4G features a long-lasting battery and comes with a host of fitness tracking as well as advanced wellness services. Users can also use the smartwatch to quick reply to texts, use maps, and even stream music without having a smartphone on them at all times.

Samsung's Watch 4G tracks walking, running, cycling, elliptical machine, rowing, and dynamic workouts automatically and have over 39 activities in its catalog for users to choose.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 was also announced alongside the Watch 4G, and it comes in two kinds of build profiles. One is a lightweight aluminum case with a casual strap, and the other features a stainless steel body with leather bands.

It features a rotating touch bezel that can be turned both clockwise and anticlockwise for users to navigate through the watch, its apps, and other options. Like the Watch 4G, the Watch Active 2 also comes preloaded with 39 activity presets and has updated sensors for better health monitoring.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G comes in two sizes-- 46mm at Rs 30,990 and 42mm at Rs 28,490. The Watch Active 2 with the aluminum build will be available in three colors, black, cloud silver, and rose gold at Rs 26,990. The stainless steel variant comes in three finishes, silver, black, and gold at Rs 31,990.

The three products will be available across online & offline retailers, Samsung Opera House, and Samsung e-Shop starting October 11.