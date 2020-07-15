Samsung Galaxy M31s tipped to launch in India in July

Samsung's popular M series is about to get a new member in India later this month, with the Galaxy M31s.

The device was spotted a couple of months ago along with Galaxy M51. And, most recently, it was was listed on the certification site which revealed a big 6,000mAh battery on the handset. The Galaxy M31s will be the successor to the Galaxy M31 which was launched in February this year.

Samsung Galaxy M31s expected specs

The Galaxy M31s is likely to pack in a super AMOLED Infinity-O display and according to the latest leaks, the device is said to come with massive 6,000mAh battery, which is becoming quite a standard for an M series device. Furthermore, on the optics front, the device is expected to pack in a 64MP quad rear camera set up.

Going by the previous leaks, it will house an In-house ISOCELL Bright GW1 64MP primary sensor. It is said to come in 64GB and 128GB storage options with microSD card expansion option. It is likely to be powered by Exynos chipsets like the generations before, but Samsung was also previously rumoured to have MediaTek-powered chipsets in its mid-rangers.

Since the previous Galaxy M series sported an AMOLED panel, we can also expect the Galaxy M31s to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. Coming to the software front, it is expected to run on OneUI 2.0 based on Android 10.

Galaxy M31s will likely launch in India in the last week of July and will go on sale in the first week of August. The new Galaxy M31s will be available on Amazon as well as offline stores after the lauch.

There is no information on the pricing yet. The Galaxy M31 is currently priced at Rs 15,999 here in India and we can expect the pricing to be somewhere around the same price or a little higher considering the situation and the market.