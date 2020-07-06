Samsung Galaxy M01s specs spotted on the support page

Samsung has been announcing a bevy of budget smartphones recently. Soon, the company is expected to launch yet another budget smartphone dubbed the Galaxy M01s.

The Samsung Galaxy M01s will be the yet another smartphone in the M series after the recently launched Galaxy M01, which starts ar Rs 8,999. So, on paper, we can expect a bit of a compromise in terms of the internals and keep the price very affordable.

The Samsung Galaxy M01s was recently spotted on the Indian support page. It comes with model number “SM-M017F/DS” and the listing also clearly mentions 3GB RAM although we can expect the company to announce a 4GB variant as well. The DS is the model number stands for Dual SIM.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The handset was also spotted on Geekbench with an octa-core processor clocked at 2GHz. It also revealed that it will pack in 3GB of RAM. And, it is said to come with dated Android 9 Pie out of the box. The Galaxy M01s scored 747 in the single-core test and 3526 multi-core test on the benchmarking site. Furthermore, the device was also spotted on Wi-Fi alliance which further confirmed the phone will run on Android 9 Pie and feature single-band Wi-Fi(2.4GHz).

A recent leak also suggests that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M01s will be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A10s which was launched in India back in August 2019. The device was recently spotted on Google Play console with “Samsung Galaxy M01sGalaxyA10s” name. The Galaxy A10s sports a 6.2-inch HD+ screen with Infinity-V notch. There is a 13MP f/1.8 primary camera and a 2MP depth camera at the rear and an 8MP shooter at the front.

The battery is rated at 4,000mAh and features a fingerprint scanner at the rear. The Galaxy A10s is currently priced at Rs 10,000 in India and comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of in-built storage. If the reports true, these will be the specifications of the Galaxy M01s. There is no word on the launch date from Samsung yet.