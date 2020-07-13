Redmi Note 8 price hiked in India, yet again

Xiaomi has hiked the price of its budget smartphone Redmi Note 8 in India yet again. The device now costs Rs 500 more compared to last month’s price. All in all, this is the fifth hike this year.

The Redmi Note 8 4+64GB now costs Rs 12,499, a Rs 500 hike. However, the 6+128GB variant is listed for Rs 14,499, which corresponds to the old price. The Redmi Note 8 was launched in India in 2019 and it started at Rs 9,999 for the base model.

Redmi Note 8 price Cofig Launch price Current price 4+64GB Rs 9,999 Rs 12,499 6+!28GB Rs 12,999 Rs 14,499

The price was increased once in February and then in April due to the new GST rate and couple more times in between which now takes the price difference between the current price and launch price to a whopping Rs 2,500, which is huge for a budget smartphone. The new price is reflected on the MI website and will be soon applicable on Flipkart, Amazon, and also offline stores.

Redmi Note 8 quick specs

The Redmi Note 8 comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a dot notch design. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage with MicroSD card support up to 512GB. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charge support via Type-C interface.

On to teh optics, the device packs in a quad-camera array with a 48MP primary camera with f/1.79, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, 2MP depth and macro cameras. Over to the front, you get a 13MP selfie camera. The fingerprint scanner is located on the rear. Other features include 1217 Superlinear speakers, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Xiaomi is expected to launch the successor of the Redmi Note 8 in the coming days here in India.