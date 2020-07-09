Redmi Note 9 launch date would be closer to July 20

India is soon getting a successor of the Redmi Note 8 (non-Pro) smartphone as the company has teased a new Redmi phone’s arrival on Twitter. The Redmi Note 9 , which will be a worthy upgrade over the predecessor, is speculated to launch on July 20th in the country.

The speculated launch date has been reported by MySmartPrice whose sources have said that the device will hit the shelves as early as twelve days from now. However, the report says the information itself isn’t that concrete and has to taken with suspicion.

The handset, however, isn’t new to the market. It was launched globally back in April excluding India. However, shortly after the global launch, the supposed Indian variants of the Note 9 popped on Wi-Fi Alliance certification with a model number M2003J15SI and the latest teaser from Redmi themselves confirms the launch further.

🥁 Mi Fans, brace yourselves for the rise of a brand new BEAST from #Redmi! 😎Unparalleled speed, unparalleled power, unparalleled camera - #UndisputedChampion is coming soon! ⚡️👉 RT if you can guess the device? Head here to get notified: https://t.co/XVn6dGHAAT#Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XDMFhfVfFRJuly 9, 2020

Despite leading the market with a 3.4% YoY growth for Q1 2020 in India, Xiaomi and its sub-brand Redmi has been facing a lot of heat from competitors. Add to this, the supply chain issues and the GST regulations have made Redmi increase prices and as a result, the predecessor Redmi Note 8 is currently retailing at Rs.11,999 on Amazon.

Hence, the Redmi Note 9 could perfectly slot in as a successor in the Rs.10,000-13,000 segment if they manage to overcome the previous issues. Talking about the Note 9, it has a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD display with a centred punch-hole and a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. The device is powered by Mediatek’s Helio G85 SoC paired with 3/4GB of RAM and 64/128GB of storage.

On the back, there is a quad-camera setup similar to the Note 9 Pro with Samsung’s 48MP GM1, 8MP ultra-wide, two 2MP shooters. Front has a 13MP selfie snapper. It has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, GPS and 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Coming in Green, White and Grey colours the device was priced at $199 during the launch. However, we can expect competitive pricing in India.