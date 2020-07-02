Poco M2 Pro: Specs, leaks and expected price in India

The Poco M2 Pro is now confirmed to make its global debut in India on July 7. The device was making a lot of buzz from the last few weeks and finally, Poco announced the launch date of the device. Unlike the Poco X2, this will most likely be an affordable, budget-friendly device.

The Poco M2 Pro will be Poco’s third smartphone in India after the Poco F1 flagship and most recent Poco X2 mid-ranger. It will also be the cheapest smartphone from the company yet, and is expected to be priced lower than the Redmi Note 9 Pro series.

Poco India has already confirmed that the upcoming Poco M2 Pro will be launched in India on July 7 at 12 noon. The launch event will be live-streamed on Youtube. The landing page for the device is already live on Flipkart .

Poco M2 Pro expected specs

The Poco M2 Pro is not a mysterious device anymore. The smartphone is in the news for around two months now. The handset was spotted on Xiaomi’s RF Exposure page back in May but was soon removed from the listing. The device was also spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG databases with M2003J6CI model number.

The Flipkart tease images reveal a couple of key features of the Poco M2 Pro. For starters, the Poco M2 Pro will house a quad-camera array at the rear along with an LED flash. The camera array at the back looks similar to the Redmi Note 9 series, which shouldn’t come as a surprise anymore as the declaration ID for the Poco M2 Pro matches that of Redmi Note 9 series on Bluetooth SIG listing. Also, the codename “gram” is the same as the Redmi Note 9 Pro.

This has led to speculations that the upcoming Poco M2 Pro could be a rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro (global variant) which was announced alongside the Poco F2 Pro.

The Poco M2 Pro was spotted on geekbench recently which revealed details of the phone. It is expected to come with Android 10 out of the box and 6GB of RAM. We can expect the devices to come in different configurations as well.

The geekbench listing also reveals that the device will come with Qualcomm chipset, we can expect this to pack in the Snapdragon 720 as the Poco X2 comes with 730G SoC.

The Poco M2 Pro is going to be the most affordable Poco device yet, going by the speculations. As of now, there are only a few specs of the device that are confirmed. As said earlier, it is confirmed to come with a quad-camera set up at the rear. And, also from the image on the teaser page, we can’t see the fingerprint scanner on the rear. So, we expect the device to pack in a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Furthermore, the device is confirmed to come with 33W fast charging capabilities. We expect the device to pack in a huge battery and Type-C port for charging. The key highlight of the device is going to be the performance and so, it is expected to pack in a powerful chipset from Qualcomm or MediaTek.

If we go by the speculation that the device could be a rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro global version, we could see a 64MP quad-camera array with Samsung GW1 sensor, a 6.67-inch full HD+ display and Snapdragon 720G chipset.

Other products

Poco had announced it is working on a pair of TWS earbuds for the Indian market, called the Poco Pop Buds. Although the company has not announced officially, we could see the first truly wireless earbuds being launched at the same event.