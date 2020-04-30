Redmi Note 9 details leak, barely hours before official launch

Official renders of the Redmi Note 9 have just leaked online ahead of its launch at 8 pm UTC (5.30 pm IST) today. That’s not all, the same source has also revealed key specifications of the affordable Redmi Note device.

Looking at the renders, the Redmi Note 9 resembles its bigger sibling, the Redmi Note 9 Pro closely, barring a few exceptions. For one, the front camera resides in a left-sided hole-punch instead of a central one and the fingerprint reader is on its traditional place at the back. However, the big changes are on the inside.

Here's your first look at the official press renders of vanilla Redmi Note 9 in all 3 colors! RT's appreciated :)#RedmiNote9 #RedmiNote9Series #Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/GZriiuecZBApril 29, 2020

The source suggests that the Redmi Note 9 will sport a yet-to-be-announced MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. An interesting facet is that this chip is possibly an incremental update over the 12nm Helio G80. And two of the Redmi Note series models now have MediaTek CPUs.

Considering these aspects, it also looks like the Redmi Note 9 is a re-badged version of the Redmi 10X which passed TENAA recently and also expected to have the same CPU.

The build is plastic and it holds a 6.53-inch IPS LCD panel with 1080x2340 resolution. On the camera side of things, a 48 MP f/1.79 main shooter with Samsung's GM1 sensor is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.2) sensor and a couple of other 2MP shooters. The battery size is the same as the Redmi Note 9 Pro which is 5,020mAh supported by 18W fast charging.

Of course, It also boasts of a 3.5mm headphone jack, an IR blaster, dual-SIM, NFC, and a microSD card slot as well.

The Redmi Note 9 is expected to come in a 3GB RAM + 64GB storage and a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The expected price is around 200 - 240 Euros. Xiaomi will also be announcing the Mi Note 10 Lite at the online event today.