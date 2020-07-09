Poco apologizes for pre-installing banned apps on the M2 Pro

The Poco M2 Pro found itself in the eye of a strom right after its launch in India. Now the company has sought to address people’s concerns, by apologizing for shipping some early phones with Chinese apps that had been banned by the federal government.

Indian media received the review units of the Poco M2 Pro in early July. Soon, it was discovered that these devices had a couple of pre-installed apps which were recently banned in India. It created quite a stir amongst Twitterati who were interested in the device as it goes on sale next week.

An open letter to the entire POCO community. pic.twitter.com/JcvjTXh7lkJuly 9, 2020

The company took to Twitter to write an open letter to the community and clarify the issue. It said that the software version and the units that are currently handed to the reviewers in the country were made before the government banned the 59 apps from Play Store. Further, it also assured that no personal data has been shared with anyone and a new software OTA update shall fix the issue for all the users.

We assure you that no personal information has been shared with any entity whose apps have been blocked by the government order, and we have already taken all measures to fix the issue by way of a software update for end users. Poco

In the upcoming OTA update, we expect the company to remove these apps which are banned by the Indian government. So, consumers looking to get the phone need not worry. The Poco M2 Pro is set to go on sale for the first time on July 14 via Flipkart.

Poco M2 Pro specs

The Poco M2 Pro features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD screen with a punch-hole camera placed at the centre of the screen. Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G processor and Adreno 618 GPU paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

On to the optics, the M2 Pro offers a quad-camera array with ba 48MP primary snapper and a 16MP shooter at the front. It is backed by a big 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging over USB Type-C port. It starts at Rs 13,999.