Poco’s TWS earbuds Pop Buds to launch in India

After the launch of the second iteration of its popular Poco lineup in the form of the F2 Pro, the brand has set its sights on the truly wireless or TWS segment in India with the upcoming Poco Pop Buds.

While there isn’t a whole lot to go on about the design or specifications of the earbuds, the company maintains that it is ‘one step closer to making its first truly wireless earphones a reality’.

There has been an increase in the number of users of wearable gizmos, what with many flagship smartphones and even mid-rangers doing away with the ubiquitous 3.5 mm audio port.

The Poco Pop Buds will be the brand’s premier foray into the wearables segment at a time when the Indian wearables scene is buoyant with wide usage of bluetooth earbuds that are not just utilitarian but also double-up as fashionable accessories.

Recently Poco conducted a Twitter Poll and asked fans to choose a name for their upcoming truly wireless accessory. Their poll had four options for the earbuds, namely Poco Move, Klip, Pop, and Funkz.

Hey POCO fans, couple of weeks ago we asked you which product we should bring next and you chose TWS (Earbuds). We're happy to announce that we're a step closer in making it a reality & we want your help in choosing a name for it. Vote and let's know what we should call it.May 18, 2020

Poco Pop Buds received 42.6% of the fans' votes and resultantly they have chosen it for their new wearable. The initial announcement about a tentative new wearable segment for an India launch from the stable of Poco came about in April this year.

There have also been formidable product launches to the Indian TWS scene such as, from Noise, an Indian brand that launched the Noise shots X5 Pro TWS with a wireless range of up to 10 meters and Qualcomm chipset that features AptX + AAC Hi-Fi audio technology.

With users expecting a truly ‘wowing’ product from Poco, delivering ‘better-than-most-brands’ in terms of features and competitive pricing, the company has a lot of ground to cover.