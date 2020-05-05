Unannounced Poco F2 Pro is already listed at a Chinese retailer

The Poco F2 is a mythical creature which is yet to make a public appearance, official or otherwise. Meanwhile, a new Poco F2 Pro has surfaced, and will make its global debut soon. Interestingly, it is already listed a Chinese retailer’s website.

Earlier this week, Pocophone’s global channels started teasing a revival of the brand. Considering that the Poco X2 is exclusive to India, this is expected to be a buildup to the Poco F2 series’ global unveiling. While nothing is official yet, Gearbest already has a landing page for the Poco F2 Pro up, which pretty confirms that it will be a rebadged Redmi K30 Pro, as previously suggested .

After 256 days of waiting, today we can finally say:#POCOisBACK! pic.twitter.com/3REalj1ckoMay 4, 2020

If the listing is to be believed, then the Poco F2 Pro will be very similar (or the same) to the Redmi K30 Pro . It claims to have the “most powerful chipset” alongside a Snapdragon logo, implying that it will be powered by the Flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC. In China, the Redmi K30 Pro also brought UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM, along with 5G support.

The listing also states that it will have a notch-less “true full screen”, another indication that it will have a pop-up selfie camera instead of a punch-hole. This is expected to be a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. The Redmi K30 Pro had a refresh rate of 60Hz, which will be underwhelming, if carried forward to the Poco F2 Pro.

(Image credit: Gearbest)

Other hinted specifications include a large battery and fast charging. A graphic of the rear of the device shows that the same circular camera layout will be present. The Redmi K30 Pro had a quad-camera setup on the rear, with a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary camera, followed by a 13MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro lens with a 50mm focal length.