Noise shots X5 Pro TWS with IPX7 launched in India

The growing true wireless earbuds market has another player from the house of Noise. Meet the Shots X5 Pro, the successor to the Shots X5 in India.

The Noise shots X5 Pro TWS harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 and offers a wireless range of up to 10 meters. It uses Qualcomm chipset that features AptX + AAC Hi-Fi audio technology. This ensures the TWS gets a better range, a more stable connection, and better battery life.

The TWS features a 6mm graphene driver that is meant to deliver punchy bass. Along with that, it also packs in aptX and AAC codec support to deliver Hi-Fi audio. The functionality of the earbuds includes touch control as they don’t come with any buttons. It comes with touch sensors on each bud which can be used to control volume, answer/reject calls, and control media.

The Noise shots X5 Pro offers up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge, which is quite impressive for a TWS. With the provided charging case, the earbuds can last up to 150 hours. The charging case can be double up as a power bank too in emergencies, and comes with a USB Type-A port and a Type-C port. The earbuds take up to 1.5 hours to charge and the case itself takes 2 hours to charge.

The earbuds are also IPX7 waterproof rated for protection against rain and they can also be used at the gym as well, given the fact that they are sweat-proof.

Noise shots X5 Pro price