The Redmi AirDots S is an unbelievably affordable pair of true wireless earbuds

Redmi’s AirDots has always served as the cheaper alternative for the Apple AirPods for Android users. Now, the Redmi brand has launched the Redmi AirDots S in China, which is the successor to the last year’s Redmi AirDots.

The Redmi AirDots S is a true wireless Bluetooth headset with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 chip which connects faster and more stable compared to the last generation. It uses the Realtek RTL8763BFR Bluetooth chip and supports dual-channel stereo. The earbud weighs just about 4.1g and can last up to 4 hours on a single charge with the built-in 300mAh battery. With the charging case, the Redmi AirDots S will last up to 12 hours.

(Image credit: Redmi)

The functionality of the Redmi AirDots S includes a single tap to play/pause the music, press and hold to reject a call, double-tap to launch the voice assistant such as Xiao AI, Google Assistant, or Siri.

It also includes a dedicated game mode that can be enabled by tapping the headset three times. Once the game mode is enabled, the earbuds will enter low-latency mode which reduces the transmission delay, synchronize sound and picture, and enhances the gaming experience. The Redmi AirDots S allows seamlessly switch from mono and binaural modes.

Furthermore, it includes a 7.2mm driver unit and DSP noise reduction to remove background noise during the calls. Compared to the last generation, the data transmission rate has been doubled. The Redmi AirDots S is also IPX4 rated for water resistance. The headset also features a mechanism that will prevent accidental touches and clicks.

Redmi AirDots S price