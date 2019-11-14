Project xCloud game streaming is coming to Windows 10 with loads of new games

While all eyes may be on what's in store from the next Xbox, the so-called Project Scarlett, it's not the only hand Microsoft has in the next-gen gaming space. It's also pushing its Project xCloud game streaming service – which is set to get considerably better in the coming months.

Currently in a limited preview mode, Project xCloud lets you stream full Xbox One games to mobile devices from the cloud. In 2020, it's going to expand beyond its current mobile constraints to serve games up to Windows 10 PC users, too. Currently available to select users in the UK, US and Korea, it's also going to expand to support play in Canada, Japan and Western Europe.

And while it's not yet being given a launch date for all gamers to try, it is also expanding accessory support for the service too – you'll soon be able to pair up PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 pads with the service, as well as gamepads from Razer.

And that's not all. According to the press release accompanying the news:

"In 2020 we will enable gamers to stream from the cloud Xbox games that they already own or will purchase. We will also add game streaming from the cloud to Xbox Game Pass. Gamers will be free to discover, choose, and play their favorite games anywhere and everywhere."

Rounding off the Project xCloud announcements is the news that more than 50 new titles will become available to stream through the service, too.

Project xCloud supported games

Here's what the full line-up for Project xCloud will look like through 2020, broken down by studio [Note that an *asterisk* denotes a game already on the service]:

505 Games

• “Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night”

• “Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons”

Avalanche Studios

• “theHunter: Call of the Wild”

Bandai Namco

• “Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown”

• “RAD”

• “SOULCALIBUR VI”

• “Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition”

• “Tekken 7”

Bigben Interactive

• “WRC 7”

Capcom

• “Devil May Cry 5”

Codemasters

• “F1® 2019”

Curve Digital

• “For the King”

Devolver Digital

• “Absolver”

EA

• “Madden NFL 20”

Fatshark Games

• “Vermintide 2”

Focus Home Interactive

• “Vampyr”

Funcom

• “Conan Exiles”

• “Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden”

IO Interactive

• “Hitman”

Klei Entertainment

• “Mark of the Ninja: Remastered”

Koch Media

• “Dead Island: Definitive Edition”

KRAFTON

• “TERA”

Mad Dog Games LLC

• “World War Z”

Pearl Abyss

• “Black Desert Online”

Rebellion

• “Sniper Elite 4”

SEGA • “Puyo Puyo Champions”

Square Enix

• “Just Cause 4”

• “Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition”

• “World of Final Fantasy® Maxima”

Studio Wildcard

• “ARK: Survival Evolved”

Take-Two Interactive

• “Borderlands: The Handsome Collection”

• “WWE 2K20”

Team17

• “Overcooked!”

• “Yoku’s Island Express”

THQ Nordic

• “Battle Chasers: Nightwar”

• “Darksiders 3”

tinyBuild

• “Hello Neighbor”

Unknown Worlds

• “Subnautica”

Wargaming

• “World of Tanks: Mercenaries”

• “World of Warships: Legends”

Xbox Game Studios

• “Crackdown 3”

• “Forza Horizon 4”

• “Gears of War: Ultimate Edition”

• “Gears 5” *

• “Halo 5: Guardians” *

• “Halo Wars 2”

• “Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice”

• “Killer Instinct” *

• “Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition”

• “ReCore: Definitive Edition”

• “Sea of Thieves” *

• “State of Decay 2”

• “The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut”