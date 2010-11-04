In pictures: Panasonic DMC-GF2

The Panasonic DMC-GF2 is a significant arrival on the digital camera market – but it has a lot to live up to if it is to replicate the success of its critically-acclaimed predecessor the GF1.

The GF2 is smaller and lighter than its predecessor, and Panasonic has made changes to the flash.

The 12.1 megapixel snapper brings much of the convenience of a compact digital camera, but also offers interchangeable lenses much like a DSLR.

That's down to the Micro Four Thirds system, which allows for a much smaller chassis.

We've put together some of the available pictures of the GF2 to show it off in all its glory.