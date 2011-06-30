Samsung Galaxy Z pics sneak online

A new smartphone from Samsung has been announced by Three in Sweden, the Samsung Galaxy Z.

As Samsung hasn't revealed the handset itself we are not sure if this was a slip by Three, with the handset looking like a slightly less powerful variation of the Samsung Galaxy S2.

Specs-wise, the Samsung Galaxy Z is dual-core, packing two 1GHz Cortex-A9 cores, it's powered by Tegra 2 and has a 5MP camera and can shoot 720p video.

Considering the Samsung Galaxy S2 has a dual 1.2GHz processor, it is definitely the more powerful handset but the Galaxy Z is still an impressive piece of kit.

The 4.2-inch display isn't SuperAMOLED but it is SC-LCD with a WXGA resolution. When it comes to memory, there's 8GB space built-in to the handset.

The Z factor

The Samsung Galaxy Z comes with Android 2.3 and measures 25.3x66.1x9.5mm.

There's no Samsung Galaxy Z UK release date as of yet but it is up for pre-order in Sweden right now. Price-wise, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z on a 24-month contract for 300kr, which is around £30 a month.

Via Pocket-Lint and GSM Arena