RIM demos finger-friendly BB OS 6.0

RIM has unveiled a few more tidbits of information over the new BlackBerry OS 6.0 - with a strong finger-friendly bias.

Although we're still a long way from finding out the full details about the new operating system, it's good to see that it centres around making jumping in and out of applications that much easier.

The main highlights appear to be a centralised hub for making it easy to switch between the home screen, phone, internet and other key functions (much like the task manager now) and also ease of switching between communication methods with your friends.

You and I love the UI

Extra little UI touches such as integrated thumbnails for bookmarks and swiping through a small pane in the home screen show that the new BB OS 6 is set up to be very finger friendly - meaning we're likely to get touchscreens even in phones that have a full QWERTY keyboard.

If you a) want to see the new OS in action, and b) want to see some people dancing a little too enthusiastically while interacting with the new platform, then check out the new video to see for yourselves.