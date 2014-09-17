Good news for nimble thumbs: Fleksy is bringing its keyboard to iOS 8

Popular keyboard Fleksy has announced that it'll be one of the first third party typers to support the iOS 8 keyboard extension, and it'll be available starting today.

Arriving alongside Swiftkey, Fleksy will go live on the app store to coincide with the launch of Apple's latest software update for iPhones and iPads.

The keyboard (which will also work on both those devices) has gained a big following due to its speedy input and gesture controls. Users can personalise colour and keyboard size to ensure those busy thumbs are working to their full potential.

It'll cost 99p/$99 and be available in the App Store at some point in the coming hours.