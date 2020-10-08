PCMag owner J2 Global buys sixth VPN provider

Publishing and SaaS behemoth J2 Global has quietly acquired certain assets owned by ibVPN, a VPN provider based in Romania.

We reviewed ibVPN a while back and found it offered an interesting array of privacy and VPN features. “It's not always easy to use and we found speeds could be below average on a few locations, but it's worth taking the 24-hour trial for a spin, to see how the service works for you,” wrote our reviewer.

J2 Global, owner of IGN and PC Mag, also confirmed it has snapped up software firms Kickbox and SpatialBuzz and divested VoIP businesses Fonebox and Zintel Communications.

Here's our list of the best anonymous browsers around

Check out our list of the best Windows 10 VPN apps on the market

We've built a list of the best web proxies available

VPN deal

The acquisitions are expected, according to a statement, to “grow the company’s global customer base, provide access to new markets and expand the J2 Global’s product lineup”. The terms of the individual acquisitions were not disclosed.

The company went on a shopping spree in 2019, adding VPN features to its popular testing service Speedtest and acquiring SaferVPN , Encrypt.me , IPVanish , StrongVPN and Buffered VPN . It has also started to bundle VPN services with Sugarsync , its cloud storage offering.

It went on to acquire RetailMeNot.com and SRFax, one of the few remaining online fax services, in September 2020.

Earlier this month, the firm announced the pricing of a $750m offering of senior notes to pay back an existing $650 million loan that was due to mature in 2025.