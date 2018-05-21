Nvidia quietly launches a new graphics card

While we’re all waiting for new graphics cards to drop this year, Nvidia has quietly introduced a new 3GB version of its existing GeForce GTX 1050.

We never expected a new addition to Nvidia’s Pascal family so late in the game, but on paper the new GTX 1050 3GB looks surprisingly good. The new graphics card variant comes equipped with 768 CUDA Cores with a base clock of 1,392MHz which boosts to 1,518MHz.

Not only are these better specs than what’s available on the current Nvidia GTX 1050 (2GB), this new GPU has an equal number of CUDA Cores and higher clock speeds than that of the Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti (4GB).

The only thing that seems lacking on Nvidia’s latest card is the a narrower 96-bit memory interface, as all other versions of the GPU feature a 128-bit memory interface.

Pricing and availability for this new card has yet to be announced, but we expect it will come at a slightly higher premium than the previous $149 (£129, AU$189) Nvidia GTX 1050 (2GB).

