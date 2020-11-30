Moto G9 Plus India launch expected soon; gets BIS certification

Moto G9 Plus India launch could happen soon. The device has been reportedly spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) website hinting imminent lauch in the country.

Tipster Mukul Sharma spotted the device on BIS certification site recently with model number XT2083-7 and XT2087-3 which belongs to the Moto G9 Plus device. The Moto G9 Plus along with Moto G9 Play and Moto E7 Plus was launched back in September in Brazil. In India, the Moto G9 Plus will join the vanilla Moto G9 . The Moto G9 Power is another device in the series that is soon expected to launch in India.

Moto G9 Plus receives the Indian BIS certification.#Moto #MotoG9Plus pic.twitter.com/00gSuaIKCjNovember 27, 2020

Moto G9 Plus specs

(Image credit: Future)

The Moto G9 Plus features a 6.8-inch Full HD+ Max vision LTPS LCD screen with 2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution. It comes with a tall 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by Snapdragon 730G SoC clocked at 2.2GHz. It has Adreno 618 GPU for graphics and gaming requirements. The device comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You also get micro SD card support up to 512GB.

The Moto G9 Plus flaunts a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP(f/1.8) primary shooter followed by an 8MP(f/2.2) 118° ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP(f/2.2) macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. To the front, the device sports a 16MP(f/2.0) punch-hole selfie camera. Powering the internals is a 5,000mAh battery, similar to the Moto G9. It supports TurboPower 30 charging which is 30W fast charging and comes with a Type-C port.

The device runs on Android 10 with near-stock UI. The fingerprint scanner is located on the side of the device combined with the power button. Other features on the Moto G9 Plus include water-repellent design, NFC, Smart PA speakers, 3.5 mm headphone jack, quick gestures, Bluetooth 5, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Hybrid slot.

The Moto G9 Plus is available in two colour options - Navy Blue and Blush Gold. It is priced at R$2.099,00 in Brazil which is roughly Rs 29,000. There is no word on the launch date of the phone officially yet. In the meantime, the company is will launch the Moto G 5G today (November 30) and soon it is also expected to bring the Moto G9 Power device to India.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.