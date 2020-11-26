Moto G 5G to launch in India on November 30

Make no mistake! The battle for 5G smartphone is getting over-heated in India. This, in spite of the fact that we have no real schedule for the upgrade of the networks. All we know is that India's richest man Mukesh Ambani sought government measures to create a "2G-Mukt-Bharat" (2G-free-India) and promised delivery via his Jio brand.

What is intriguing is the pace at which smartphone brands have fallen over each other to bring 5G enabled devices to India, even when the service launch has no fixed date. The latest to join this bandwagon is the Moto G 5G which will launch in India on November 30. The company confirmed today that the device will be unveiled in India next week.

A few days back, the launch of Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power in India was tipped. Today, Motorola India has officially confirmed the launch of the Moto G 5G in India. Just like most other Moto devices, Flipkart will be the online sale partner.

The landing page for the November 30 Moto G 5G launch is now live on Flipkart. It is interesting that the teasers are harping on the bit about Moto being the device that would become India's most affordable 5G smartphone.

Currently, the most affordable 5G phone in India is the OnePlus Nord which is powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC. The Moto G 5G is already available in the global market and it is powered by Snapdragon 750G chipset. The Moto G 5G is the company’s first mid-range 5G device.

Also, there is no news on the Moto G9 Power launch yet. Although according to rumours the device will be soon launched in India. We wouldn't be surprised if it launches along side the Moto G 5G on November 30.

Moto G 5G specs

This will be the company’s first 5G powered device in India in the mid-range segment. The Moto G 5G is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC which is said to offer 20% improvement over the Snapdragon 730G. The chipset uses Snapdragon X52 modem for global 5G connectivity on both mmWave and sub-6GHz spectrums. Furthermore, the Moto G 5G sports a 6.7- Full HD+ Max Vision display. It comes in two configurations in the global market 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. The fingerprint scanner is located on the rear.

Moto G 5G sports a triple rear camera stack with a primary 48MP(f/1.7) shooter with PDAF which is followed by an 8MP (f/2.2) 118° ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP(f/2.4) macro vision camera. To the front, there is a16MP(f/2.2) selfie shooter. Powering the device is a 5000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. Other features include 3.5 mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.1, IP52 rating, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Moto G9 Power specs

The Moto G9 Power is a big battery phone as the name suggests. It houses a massive 6000mAh battery and supports 20W TurboPower charging via Type-C port. On the front, you get a 6.8-inch HD+ Max Vision IPS display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio. On the inside, the Moto G9 Power sports Snapdragon 662 chipset and is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64/128GB of onboard storage.

On to the optics, the Moto G9 Power offers a triple rear camera setup with a 64 MP primary shooter with f/1.8, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor both with f/2.4 aperture. To the front, there is a 16MP punch-hole selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. Other features include Android 10 OS, microSD card support, rear-mounted fingerprint reader, water-repellent design, 3.5 mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power price

In Europe, the Moto G 5G is priced at €299 which is roughly Rs 26,300 and the Moto G9 Power is priced at €199 which translates to Rs 17,500 approx.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.