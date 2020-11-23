New Amazon offer brings down the Samsung Galaxy M51's price in India to Rs 22,999

Samsung Galaxy M51 has received a price cut in India. The device was launched back in September and is Samsung's mid-range smartphone powered by Snapdragon chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is now available for Rs 22,999 on Amazon for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The base variant is down by Rs 2,000. The same is also applicable for the 8GB + 128GB variant which is now available for Rs 24,999.

Amazon is also offering some card offers on the device. You can avail a 10% instant discount with AU Bank Debit Cards, 10% instant discount with ICICI Bank American Express Credit Card EMI transaction and 5% Discount on HSBC Credit Card EMI transactions.

The price cut might be temporary so, make sure you grab the deal as early as possible. The Galaxy M51 is a solid device for anyone who's looking for a phone that lasts two days easily thanks to the 7000mAh battery. Not only that, but the device also offers excellent display, performance and optics. However, it misses out on the high refresh rate. The device is also bulky at 213 grams. But overall for the price of Rs 22,999, this is one of the best devices currently available in the segment.

Samsung Galaxy M51 specs

The Samsung Galaxy M51 sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution. It is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. The fingerprint scanner is embedded within the power button. On the inside, this mid-ranger is powered by the Snapdragon 730G chipset, which is an octa-core SoC built on the 8nm process. That is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. As for the software, it runs on One UI 2.1 based on Android 10 out-of-the-box. The entire package weighs 213 grams and is 9.5mm thick.

On the rear, the Samsung Galaxy M51 has a quad-camera array consisting of a 64MP f/1.8 primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro shooter. On the front is a 32MP selfie camera, residing in the Infinity-O hole punch notch. Features such as Single Take, Hyperlapse, 4K video recording make the cut as well.

