Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power could arrive in India during December

Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power India launch will happen soon. Both smartphones are already available in the global markets. These smartphones are tipped to launch in India in the coming days.

According to Mukul Sharma a.k.a Stufflistings, the Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power will launch in India soon. He did not provide the exact timeline of the launch. However, he also said that the launch won’t happen this month. We can expect the devices to launch in India sometime later in December.

Exclusive: I can now confirm that it's Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power launching soon in India.#motorola #motoG9power #motog5gNovember 23, 2020

The Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power devices are launched in the global market and are available for purchase in European countries. Currently in India, the Moto G9 series consists of only the vanilla Moto G9 and soon the Power variant will join the family. The Moto G 5G is the company’s first mid-range 5G device.

Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power price

In Europe, the Moto G 5G is priced at €299 which is roughly Rs 26,300 and the Moto G9 Power is priced at €199 which translates to Rs 17,500 approx. Currently, we do not have any pricing details of the phones.

Moto G 5G specs

This will be the company’s first 5G powered device in India in the mid-range segment. The Moto G 5G is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC which is said to offer 20% improvement over the Snapdragon 730G. The chipset uses Snapdragon X52 modem for global 5G connectivity on both mmWave and sub-6GHz spectrums. Furthermore, the Moto G 5G sports a 6.7- Full HD+ Max Vision display. It comes in two configurations in the global market 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. The fingerprint scanner is located on the rear.

Moto G 5G sports a triple rear camera stack with a primary 48MP(f/1.7) shooter with PDAF which is followed by an 8MP (f/2.2) 118° ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP(f/2.4) macro vision camera. To the front, there is a16MP(f/2.2) selfie shooter. Powering the device is a 5000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. Other features include 3.5 mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.1, IP52 rating, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Moto G9 Power specs

The Moto G9 Power is a big battery phone as the name suggests. It houses a massive 6000mAh battery and supports 20W TurboPower charging via Type-C port. On the front, you get a 6.8-inch HD+ Max Vision IPS display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio. On the inside, the Moto G9 Power sports Snapdragon 662 chipset and is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64/128GB of onboard storage.

On to the optics, the Moto G9 Power offers a triple rear camera setup with a 64 MP primary shooter with f/1.8, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor both with f/2.4 aperture. To the front, there is a 16MP punch-hole selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. Other features include Android 10 OS, microSD card support, rear-mounted fingerprint reader, water-repellent design, 3.5 mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

