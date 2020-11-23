Trending

Realme days on Flipkart: Top offers on smartphones

November 23 to 25

Realme X50 Pro
Realme days sale is now live on Flipkart. The brand is hosting a three-day smartphone sale on Flipkart. The Realme days sale kickstarted on November 23 and will go on until November 25. 

Realme is offering big discounts on its flagship smartphones such as Realme X50 Pro, Realme X3, and Realme X3 Super Zoom. The budget phones like the newly launched Realme Narzo 20 Pro also gets a price cut for a limited period. Apart from these smartphones, Realme is also offering a bunch of offers on multiple smartphones during Realme days on Flipkart.

Common offers

During the Realme days sale on Flipkart from November 23 to 25, you can avail 10% off on Federal Bank Debit Cards. The max discount is capped Rs 1,500. The minimum order is Rs 4,999. Apart from this offer, you can also avail EMI offers on these smartphones.

Realme Days: best offers on smartphones

Realme X50 Pro at Rs 34,999 | Rs 7,000 off

6.4" FHD+ display | Snapdragon 865

4200mAh | 65W charging | 64MP quad cameraView Deal

Realme X3 starts at Rs 21,999 | Rs 3,000 off

Snapdragon 855+

120Hz display | 64MP quad-cameraView Deal

Realme X3 Super Zoom starts at Rs 23,999 | Rs 4,000 off

60x Super Zoom | Starry Mode

Snapdragon 855+  | 120HzView Deal

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Rs 13,999 | Rs 1,000 off

48MP quad-camera | 65W fast charging

90Hz display | Helio G95View Deal

Realme 6 starts at Rs 13,999| Rs 1,000 off 

90Hz display| 30W fast charge

MediaTek Helio G90T View Deal

Realme C15 Snapdragon Edition at Rs 9,999 | Rs 1,000 off

Snapdragon 460 | 6.52-inch HD+ display

6,000mAh battery | 18W fast chargingView Deal

Realme C3 at Rs 7,999 | Rs 1,000 off 

3GB + 32GB | 6.52" HD+ display

5000mAh |MediaTek Helio G70View Deal

Apart from the above-mentioned offers on Realme smartphones, there are also other Realme phones which you can get at a discounted price if you own a Federal Bank Debit Card as these phones haven't got price cut for the current sale. 

The Realme 7 priced at Rs 14,999 is one of the cheapest phones in India with a 30W fast charging speed in the price segment. It also comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery, 64MP quad-camera, and is powered by MediaTek Helio G95. 

The Realme 7 Pro comes with a 65W fast charging support, 4500mAh battery, Full HD+ AMOLED screen and Snapdragon 720G. You can get the Realme 7 Pro for Rs 19,999 or Rs 18,499 with Federal bank card.  Other notable offers include:

