Realme days on Flipkart: Top offers on smartphones

Realme days sale is now live on Flipkart. The brand is hosting a three-day smartphone sale on Flipkart. The Realme days sale kickstarted on November 23 and will go on until November 25.
Realme is offering big discounts on its flagship smartphones such as Realme X50 Pro, Realme X3, and Realme X3 Super Zoom. The budget phones like the newly launched Realme Narzo 20 Pro also gets a price cut for a limited period. Apart from these smartphones, Realme is also offering a bunch of offers on multiple smartphones during Realme days on Flipkart.
Common offers
During the Realme days sale on Flipkart from November 23 to 25, you can avail 10% off on Federal Bank Debit Cards. The max discount is capped Rs 1,500. The minimum order is Rs 4,999. Apart from this offer, you can also avail EMI offers on these smartphones.
Realme Days: best offers on smartphones
Realme X50 Pro at Rs 34,999 | Rs 7,000 off
6.4" FHD+ display | Snapdragon 865
4200mAh | 65W charging | 64MP quad cameraView Deal
Realme X3 starts at Rs 21,999 | Rs 3,000 off
Snapdragon 855+
120Hz display | 64MP quad-cameraView Deal
Realme X3 Super Zoom starts at Rs 23,999 | Rs 4,000 off
60x Super Zoom | Starry Mode
Snapdragon 855+ | 120HzView Deal
Realme Narzo 20 Pro Rs 13,999 | Rs 1,000 off
48MP quad-camera | 65W fast charging
90Hz display | Helio G95View Deal
Realme 6 starts at Rs 13,999| Rs 1,000 off
90Hz display| 30W fast charge
MediaTek Helio G90T View Deal
Realme C15 Snapdragon Edition at Rs 9,999 | Rs 1,000 off
Snapdragon 460 | 6.52-inch HD+ display
6,000mAh battery | 18W fast chargingView Deal
Realme C3 at Rs 7,999 | Rs 1,000 off
3GB + 32GB | 6.52" HD+ display
5000mAh |MediaTek Helio G70View Deal
Apart from the above-mentioned offers on Realme smartphones, there are also other Realme phones which you can get at a discounted price if you own a Federal Bank Debit Card as these phones haven't got price cut for the current sale.
The Realme 7 priced at Rs 14,999 is one of the cheapest phones in India with a 30W fast charging speed in the price segment. It also comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery, 64MP quad-camera, and is powered by MediaTek Helio G95.
The Realme 7 Pro comes with a 65W fast charging support, 4500mAh battery, Full HD+ AMOLED screen and Snapdragon 720G. You can get the Realme 7 Pro for Rs 19,999 or Rs 18,499 with Federal bank card. Other notable offers include:
- Realme 6i at Rs 11,999| Rs 1,000 off
- Realme 6 Pro starting at Rs 17,999
- Realme X2 Pro starting at Rs 31,999