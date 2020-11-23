Realme days on Flipkart: Top offers on smartphones

Realme days sale is now live on Flipkart. The brand is hosting a three-day smartphone sale on Flipkart. The Realme days sale kickstarted on November 23 and will go on until November 25.

Realme is offering big discounts on its flagship smartphones such as Realme X50 Pro, Realme X3, and Realme X3 Super Zoom. The budget phones like the newly launched Realme Narzo 20 Pro also gets a price cut for a limited period. Apart from these smartphones, Realme is also offering a bunch of offers on multiple smartphones during Realme days on Flipkart.

Common offers

During the Realme days sale on Flipkart from November 23 to 25, you can avail 10% off on Federal Bank Debit Cards. The max discount is capped Rs 1,500. The minimum order is Rs 4,999. Apart from this offer, you can also avail EMI offers on these smartphones.

Realme Days: best offers on smartphones

Apart from the above-mentioned offers on Realme smartphones, there are also other Realme phones which you can get at a discounted price if you own a Federal Bank Debit Card as these phones haven't got price cut for the current sale.

The Realme 7 priced at Rs 14,999 is one of the cheapest phones in India with a 30W fast charging speed in the price segment. It also comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery, 64MP quad-camera, and is powered by MediaTek Helio G95.

The Realme 7 Pro comes with a 65W fast charging support, 4500mAh battery, Full HD+ AMOLED screen and Snapdragon 720G. You can get the Realme 7 Pro for Rs 19,999 or Rs 18,499 with Federal bank card. Other notable offers include: