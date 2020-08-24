Moto G9 with massive battery launched in India

Motorola has added a new device to its popular budget series in India today. The company has unveiled Moto G9 in the country.

The Moto G9 is India’s first smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset. It also packs in a massive battery and brings fast charging to the table. This is also the most affordable G series device in the past couple of years.

Moto G9 specs

(Image credit: Motorola)

The Moto G9 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Max vision IPS TFT display with 1600 x 720 Pixels resolution. It comes with a tall 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by Snapdragon 662 SoC with Adreno 610 GPU. This is also India’s first phone to feature the same. Snapdragon 662 is an octa-core processor with a clock speed of 2GHz. The device comes in one variant only with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. You also get micro SD card support up to 512GB.

On the optics front, the Moto G9 features a triple camera stack at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and quad pixel technology. This is followed by a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. The Moto G9 comes with an 8MP selfie camera which is placed in the dew-drop notch. Powering the internals is a 5,000mAh battery, the largest in the Moto G series. It is backed by a 20W fast charging and comes with a Type-C port.

The device runs on Android 10 with near-stock UI. The fingerprint scanner is located on the rear. Other features on the Moto G9 include water-repellent design, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, quick gestures, Bluetooth 5, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Hybrid slot.

(Image credit: Motorola)

Pricing and availability

The Moto G9 is priced ar Rs 11,499 and will go on sale via Flipkart starting August 31. The device will be available in two colour options Forest Green and Sapphire Blue.