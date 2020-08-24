Apple Days on Flipkart: best deals in India on iPhone SE and iPhone XR

Flipkart is hosting “Apple Days” on the site which is currently offering discounts and offers on three Apple devices. The sale was kick-started on August 22 and will go on until August 25. The iPhone SE(2020) is now available for the cheapest price since it was launched in India in April.

Flipkart is having offers on iPhone SE(2020), iPhone XR, and iPhone 11.

Offers of iPhone SE(2020)

The iPhone SE(2020) with 64GB internal storage is now available for Rs 35,999 against the launch price of Rs 42,500. The 128GB variant is now available for Rs 40,999, Rs 6,800 cheaper compared to the launch price. Lastly, the top variant with 256GB storage is now available for Rs 50,999. It was launched in India with a price tag of Rs 58,300. The iPhone SE(2020) is available in three colour options - Black, Red, and White.

Check out the iPhone SE(2020) on Flipkart

You can also avail No Cost EMI and a six-month Google One trial with the purchase of new iPhone SE(2020).

Offers on iPhone XR

The iPhone XR is available for Rs 45,999 on Flipkart for the 64GB variant. It was launched with a price tag of Rs 52,500 in India. The iPhone XR 128GB is priced at Rs 51,999 against the launch price of Rs 57,800. The device is available in six colour options which include - Black, Blue, Coral, White, Red, and Yellow.

Check out iPhone XR on Flipkart

Offers on iPhone 11

(Image credit: Apple)

For those who want the latest iPhone 11, Flipkart is offering instant discount of up to Rs 5,000 with HDFC bank cards. If you have an HDFC bank card, you can avail Rs 5,000 instant discount on EMI translation. For non-EMI transaction, you get Rs 1,500 instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit Card. The iPhone 11 64GB is priced at Rs 68,300 and the 128GB is priced at Rs 73,600 on Flipkart. It is available in five colour options - Black, Green, Purple, Red, and White.

Check out iPhone 11 on Flipkart

While most of these offers are value for money, we would recommend that you hold off for a month more. Why? Because prices would drop further once Apple launches the iPhone 12 some time in October. Of course, if an upgrade is urgent, these are the best deals that you can get in August-September timeframe.