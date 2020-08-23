Realme Youth Days: the best offers on smartphones and accessories

Realme is hosting a five-day-long sale called “Realme Youth Days” on Flipkart and realme.com this week to celebrate the company’s latest brand campaign.

The Realme Youth Days will be held in India for five days starting August 24. The five-day-long sale will have up to 60% off on some of the products. The offers range from Realme budget phones to flagship phones. Realme is also offering discounts on wireless earphones, Buds Air and Buds Air Neo. Apart from the discounts prizes worth up to Rs 10 crore will also be up for grabs.

Deals on smartphones

Realme X50 Pro at Rs 36,999 (Rs 3,000 flat off)

The Realme X50 Pro was the first 5G smartphone in India, achieved by the Snapdragon 865 chipset at its heart along with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It also has a 90Hz Super AMOLED display.

Creators will also appreciate the dual stereo speakers and the quad-camera setup on the back with a 64MP primary camera, an ultra-wide lens as well as a telephoto lens.

Realme X2 Pro at Rs 26,999 (Rs 3,000 flat off)

The Realme X2 Pro features a versatile camera setup, flagship specifications and a high refresh rate screen, the Realme X2 Pro also comes with 50W Dart charge support, which is the best for a smartphone priced under Rs 30,000.

If you are a power user looking for flagship features and performance without breaking the bank, the Realme X2 Pro should be high on your list of choice.

Realme 6 at Rs 13,999 (Rs 1,000 flat off)

Realme 6 is one of the most affordable phones with a 90Hz display in the Indian market, providing a smooth user experience. The 30W fast charging is also a rare inclusion at this price point. The MediaTek Helio G90T powering the device is great for gaming and can push high frame rates in many games. Though, that sometimes comes at the cost of heating.

For optics, there is a 64MP quad-rear camera stack and a 16MP selfie snapper at the front. Powering the device is a 4300mAh battery. The device comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. Realme is offering Rs 1,000 price cut on all the variants.

Offers on accessories

