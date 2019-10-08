Best power bank in India: Best batteries over 10,000mAh

Smartphones have gotten much better when it comes to both battery capacities as well as charging times. Still, having a power bank handy when you are running out of juice can be a life-saver. This becomes that much more important if you are constantly outdoors and don't have a power source to plug your smartphone in.

There are some really good power banks in India these days, with several top brands offering their own solutions. If you are looking for the best power bank in India in 2019, you have come to the right place. Read on to find our which power bank in India offers great value and reliability.

Don't want to carry a brick with you? Check out the best phones with big batteries here.

Mi 2i 20000mAh Power Bank

The heavyweight champion

Quick Charge 3.0

Elegant design

Slightly heavy

Xiaomi took the Indian market by storm, first with its smartphones, and then with its high quality and affordable power banks. The Mi Power Bank 2i is the latest in this line, and offers dual USB output along with Quick Charge 3.0 support on a single port. This allows you to charge two devices simultaneously, but if you want to charge one device quickly then you will have to skip using the other port.

The power bank is compatible with various devices and offers a conversion rate of 85%.

Image credit: Xiaomi

Mi 2i 10,000mAh Power Bank

Portable, metal-clad design

Works for micro-USB and USB-C devices

A bit thick

During our testing, the new Mi 2i 10,000mAh Power Bank provided good results, both in terms of its portability and charging potential. It supports two-way 18W fast charging, so not only can you fast charge your phones, you can also fast charge the power bank as well.

Xiaomi offers similar specs in both 20,000mAh as well as 10,000mAh capacities, including 9 layers of circuit protection, dual USB output and two-way fast charging.

Syska Power Boost 100 (10,000mAh)

Fast charging

Dual USB ports

A bit thick

The Syska Power Boost 100 comes with a 10000mAh cell to charge your mobile devices on the go. The power bank has a dual USB ports. So, if you want to charge two devices simultaneously, the job can be done with ease.

It retails from Rs 1130 on Amazon, and Rs 599 on Flipkart.

Intex IT-PB16K 16000mAh

Saving money and power

Power saving mode

Bulky

This power bank from Intex also comes with two USB ports, allowing users to charge two devices simultaneously. Its built-in LED indicators display the charging status and the battery life. You can also save battery life by switching to the power saving mode.

Intex IT-PB11K 11000mAh

Times three

Can charge three devices at once

Slightly bulky

You can charge a standard smartphone up to four times with this particular power bank. It’s compatible with a wide range of devices.

One of the key highlights of this power bank is that it comes with three USB ports, allowing you to charge three devices simultaneously. Intex offers 1 year of warranty for the product.

(Image credit: Ambrane)

Ambrane 20000mAh

Dual input and output

MicroUSB and Type-C support

Ambrane has been around for a while now, and its 20000mAh promises to offer enough power to juice up your phone multiple times. It has a premium rubberised feel and a lithium polymer battery along with dual input and output. It also includes a USB Type-C port as well as a microUSB port, offering better compatibility.

Ambrane P-1310 13000mAh

More colour, less cable

Flashlight

Quick charging

Poor quality cable

Packing a sleek design and LED torch on board, this Ambrane power bank serves more than one purpose. It is currently available on Amazon, and the seller is offering the power bank in seven colors.

Lenovo 13000mAh

For phones only

Easy to use

High conversion rate

Bulky

Supports only smartphones

This portable charger provides sufficient power to juice up your smartphone several times a day. Due to its high conversion rate, it will charge your device quickly. The user will also get one year warranty at the time of its purchase.

The only drawback of this power bank is that it is compatible only with smartphones, whereas other power banks can charge a variety of devices.

Flipkart Smartbuy 20000mAh

A smart boy

Smart charging

Elegant design

BIS-certified battery

Heavy

As the name suggests, Flipkart Smartbuy is the exclusive product line owned by the e-commerce giant. Priced at Rs 1299, the portable charger comes with a battery capacity of 20,000mAh and offers dual USB output ports. It also supports smart charging and is compatible with multiple devices, and even has an LED torch.

The power bank is available at one year warranty and 10 days replacement policy.

(Image credit: Duracell)

Duracell PB10050

Pretty and powerful

Catchy design

Bulky

Duracell batteries have been around for ages, and now you can get their power banks too! The Duracell PB10050 is designed to look like its regular batteries that are known for being highly durable and long-lasting. The PB10050 also allows you to charge a device off of it while it gets charged from the power brick. Duracell also offers 3 years of warranty so you can be sure of the quality.

Ambrane P-2000 20800mAh

A light in dark times

Torchlight

Triple output

Good build

Bulky

Last but not the least is the 20,800mAh power bank from Ambrane which comes with three ports, allowing users to charge three devices simultaneously. It is also equipped with a torch feature, so you're never without a light source. Just like the Mi 2i power bank, this device is also manufactured in India and has a high conversion rate.

Priced at Rs 1299 on Amazon India, the charger is compatible with multiple devices and is available in two colours, Black and White.