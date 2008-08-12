Motorola readies its own iPhone

Motorola has once again leaked spy shots of a forthcoming handset, and this time it bears a striking resemblance to the iPhone.

The Atila, coming swiftly after the Alexander codename and showing Moto is all about conquerors at the moment, is basically a watered down version of its all-singing, all-dancing bigger brother.

Ditching the QWERTY keyboard and likely to lower the capability of the camera on the back, this is a handset that looks a lot like Apple's baby in most areas.

Well-connected

A touchscreen with tri-band 3.5G connectivity means this handset can be sold in a huge number of territories worldwide.

A 2.8 inch QVGA screen is less impressive, however, though it might titillate those who find the iPhone too cumbersome in their trousers.

It also comes with WiFi to properly exploit any kind of connectivity you can get your hands on, and you'd have to assume GPS is in there too.

There's no release date as yet, which makes sense as this is just a leak, but it will have to be sooner rather than later otherwise the ENTIRE world will have an iPhone, and Moto will be too late.