China Mobile next up with Android phone?

After the hype and launch of the T-Mobile G1 in Europe and the US, attentions are now turning to Asia, a potentially huge market for the Android OS.

China Mobile, a member of the Open Handset Alliance that developed Android, was originally tipped to be releasing a handset based on the OS later this year.

But delays to the launch of Android may have forced the first Asian launch back until Q2 2009.

Kick-start

Reports have claimed that China Mobile is intending to still be the first with an Android powered handset in the region, which could kick-start a big interest in the OS in Asia.

Other members of the OHA in the region, such as Japan's NTT DoCoMo, have been less vocal about plans to release a handset based on Android, though in a tech-heavy region like Japan it can only be a matter of time before the OS surfaces there too.