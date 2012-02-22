Samsung's Learning Hub to compete with iTunes U

An apple for teacher doesn't go down well in this classroom

Samsung has taken the wraps off a new learning platform for its Galaxy Tab 10.1 and 8.9 which will go head-to-head with iTunes U.

Called Learning Hub, it will be on hand to offer educational content which is set to include 6,000 textbooks and videos from 30 different education service providers.

Samsung is expected to reveal more details of Learning Hub at Mobile World Congress 2012 next week.

High score schooling

So far the company has only offered up a handful of screenshots that don't tell us a great deal, however it has revealed that the platform aims to encourage individual learning using an automatic scoring system to motivate less disciplined students.

Document annotation will also be enabled, which could see a Galaxy Note S-Pen-alike accessory for the Galaxy Tab produced.

iTunes U has been a huge success for Apple, helping it get the iPad into many schools and learning institutions. Samsung is obviously (and understandably) keen to get a piece of that action with its own tablet offerings.

So far only Samsung Korea has released news of Learning Hub, so we'll have to wait until MWC 2012 next week to see what Samsung has in store for the rest of the world.

Via Electronista, The Verge