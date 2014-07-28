Amazon reportedly taking on Square, Paypal with mobile credit card reader

By Mobile computing  

Compatible with Android Mobile Wallet app?

Amazon
Amazon's reading the payments landscape

Amazon is reportedly gearing up to launch a mobile credit card reader that would allow stores to take payments using a smartphone.

According to internal Staples documents obtained by 9to5Mac, the office and electronics supplier will roll out a device called the "Amazon Card Reader" to its US stores starting August 12.

It will apparently go head-to-head with competing card readers from market leaders Square and PayPal and will cost $9.99 (around £5.80, or AU$10.63).

Square, which was founded by Twitter co-founded Jack Dorsey, offers its card reader for free but charges a fee between 2.75% and 3.5% for each transaction processed. It's not year clear whether Amazon will also charge a fee per transaction.

Amazon recently launched a Mobile Wallet app for Android, which will likely be compatible with the card reader should it turn out to be an actual thing.

Despite seeing sales of $19.3 billion, the company recently reported a loss for the second quarter, which saw it launch its Amazon Fire smartphone.

See more Mobile computing news