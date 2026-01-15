Micron says consumers are still being served despite ending the Crucial brand

Enterprise DRAM demand now consumes over half of the overall global memory supply

Adjusting production for different DRAM sizes can reduce total output

Micron has addressed criticism following its recent decision to retire the Crucial SSD and memory brand, clarifying the company is not abandoning consumers entirely.

The announcement comes after months of speculation that Micron is prioritizing enterprise-grade DRAM and storage for AI projects, leaving PC builders and hobbyists facing supply shortages and rising prices.

In a recent WCCFtech interview, Christopher Moore, Micron’s VP of Marketing for Mobile and Client Business, emphasized that the company continues to supply memory to OEMs, including LPDDR5 modules for laptops, while reallocating resources toward high-demand enterprise sectors.

Rising AI demand strains memory supply

Moore acknowledged the growth of data centers and AI demand has dramatically shifted the market, with enterprise requirements now consuming 50% to 60% of the overall memory supply.

He noted this is not solely a Micron issue, as the entire industry is experiencing shortages, forcing manufacturers to prioritize output where it is most needed.

Adjusting production for different DRAM sizes can reduce overall output, and Micron is working with customers to stabilize demand so that supply can be maximized across all segments.

Micron’s move is part of an AI-focused pivot, which includes ramping up enterprise SSD production and dedicating a significant portion of its output to AI compute infrastructure.

Moore emphasized that the company remains committed to consumers, stating that they are being served through different channels, with ongoing shipments of memory and portable SSD solutions through major OEMs.

The company maintains its partnerships with PC brands like Dell and Asus to ensure that consumer devices still receive DRAM and storage modules.

It has also been expanding production capacity, including its ID1 facility in Idaho and a $100 billion megafab in New York.

Moore clarified while these projects will increase output, meaningful production is not expected until 2028, after qualification and customer acceptance.

For consumers, this means that DRAM shortages and elevated prices may persist for several years, particularly for DIY builders or those seeking upgrades with higher-capacity SSD or memory modules.

Micron is on its toes to ensure that it serves customers better because suppliers in China and elsewhere have helped strengthen the industry.

This competition is healthy, and it will probably help the DRAM market to bounce back.

Micron is technically still supporting the consumer market, but it is hard not to notice that the company is shifting toward AI and enterprise memory.

It clearly prioritizes large-scale infrastructure, leaving individuals and hobbyists to face supply constraints for the foreseeable future.

