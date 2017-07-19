Logitech G413 gaming keyboard with Romer-G mechanical switches is now in India

Flourishing its mechanical gaming keyboard lineup, Logitech on Monday launched its G413 mechanical gaming keyboard in India. The keyboard comes with Romer-G mechanical switches with key backlighting system. With a short-throw actuation point of 1.5 mm, these mechanical switches promises to offer 25 percent faster actuation than standard mechanical keys, claims the company.

On the design front, the Logitech G413 has brushed anodized aircraft-grade aluminum top case with elemental red backlighting.

“We spent a lot of time carefully designing and engineering this keyboard to deliver advanced performance with just the right feature set, at the right price point,” said Ashok Jangra, Cluster Category Head - India & South West Asia.

The keyboard also comes with USB passthrough port to provide power and data speed to any other USB device within its reach. It also features an in-built media control so that the FN key can be used to control volume, play and pause, mute, game mode, lighting, etc. The FN toggle feature in Logitech Gaming Software (LGS) configures keys to perform media commands by default.

Price and Availability

The Logitech G413 Carbon Mechanical Backlit Gaming Keyboard is said to be available at Rs 7,495 from July 20 across all leading retail stores.