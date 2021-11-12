How to watch Jungle Cruise online on Disney Plus Day

Sailing down the Amazon river in search of an ancient tree rumoured to have sacred, healing properties, Emily Blunt and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson join forces in Disney Plus' latest movie drop. Finally leaving Disney Plus Premier Access for all subscribers to enjoy, now is the time to sign up with new members able to get one month of Disney Plus for just $1.99/£1.99 for a limited time.

How to watch Jungle Cruise online Release date: Friday, November 12 Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, Édgar Ramírez, Paul Giamatti Director: Jaume Collet-Serra Runtime: 127 min Watch now: stream Jungle Cruise on Disney Plus at $1.99/£1.99/AU$1.99 for one month when you sign-up before November 15 (thereafter $7.99/£7.99/AU$11.99)

All aboard the rickety La Quila, Dr. Lily Houghton (Blunt) enlists the help of Frank Wolff (Johnson) and his ramshackle boat in a quest to find an enchanted tree before the competing Imperial German expedition can get there first. If they can find the tree and reveal the truth of its magical healing abilities, it could change the world of medicine forever.

Also starring Jack Whitehall as Houghton's brother, MacGregor, Jungle Cruise promises a rollercoaster journey through the lush landscape of the Amazon river, with plenty of supernatural dangers within its depths.

Finally arriving on the House Mouse platform for all to stream at no extra cost, new subscribers can celebrate the platform turning two with Disney Plus Day celebrations, and make the most of a rare Disney Plus deal. Get your first month for only $1.99/£1.99 if you sign up before 11.59pm PST on November 14 - plenty of time to watch Jungle Cruise online, as well as a plethora of other old and new titles on the service.

How to watch Jungle Cruise online: stream full movie on Disney Plus

Jungle Cruise will sail onto Disney Plus Jungle Cruise will sail onto Disney Plus Friday, November 12 for all Disney Plus subscribers to stream following its stint on Premier Access from July 30. Around the globe, the new title is expected to drop at 3am ET / 12pm PT / 8am BST / 5pm AEST. Disney Plus usually costs $7.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month, but new members can currently get their first month’s membership for only $1.99/£1.99/AUS$1.99 when they sign-up before 23.59pm PST on November 14. The offer marks the two-year anniversary of the launch of the streaming service. Alongside the arrival of Jungle Cruise, as a part of its two-year celebrations, you'll also be able to watch Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, as well as Home Sweet Home Alone, a revival of the festive holiday classic. Of course, Disney Plus is also home to its Marvel and Star Wars hubs, on top of every single The Simpsons episode, plenty of Pixar movies, and National Geographic documentaries.

(Image credit: Disney)

How to save money on Disney Plus

As mentioned, from now until November 14 at 11.59pm PST those not already subscribed can binge a lot of Disney Plus for the low price of $1.99 for their first month with this new sign up deal. Not only does that mean you can stream Jungle Cruise on the cheap, but other highly-anticipated additions like Home Sweet Home Alone and Shang-Chi that also arrive on November 12, while from November 24 you can catch new episodes of Disney Original series Hawkeye.

Disney Plus is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix but you can save even more when you sign up for an annual subscription which gives you 15% off the monthly price. Obviously, you have to splash the cash at the start, but with so much content to get stuck into we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before the 12 months are up. You're looking at a mere $79.99/£79.90/AU$119.99 for the year.

Or if your interests are farther reaching (and you're in the US), then we'd seriously suggest looking at the fantastic value Disney Plus bundle. It adds Hulu and ESPN Plus to your subscription price.

The Hulu element opens up a world of Hulu Originals such as The Great, Upload, Helstrom and Normal People. Bringing further great value ESPN+ offers loads of exclusive live sport, highlights and documentaries. The combined bundle costs just $13.99 a month.

What else should I know about Disney Plus?

In addition to Marvel blockbusters, National Geographic documentaries, Pixar, the entire Star Wars saga and every season of The Simpsons – oh, and a growing roster of Disney Originals too – international viewers get the Star on Disney Plus. This provides titles aimed at grown-ups and more than doubles the amount of content available to watch.

Some of the best Star on Disney Plus shows include Big Sky, Solar Opposites, Only Murders in the Building and Love, Victor. And parents won’t have to worry about their kids accidentally seeing inappropriate content, because the rollout of Star includes a slew of new parental control features to ensure the service stays as family-friendly as ever.

What devices can you watch Disney Plus on? The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

