How to watch Halloweentown online: stream Disney's classic Halloween movies today

A Disney Channel Original released in 1998, Halloweentown was that rarest of things in the 90s: a made-for-TV movie that didn't just not suck, but was actually pretty darn good! It quickly became a firm seasonal favorite for children and grown-ups alike, spawning no less than three sequels, so read on as we explain how to watch Halloweentown online and stream every movie in the popular series today.

Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge followed in 2001, with Halloweentown High (2004) and Return to Halloweentown (2006) not far behind. Perhaps the scariest thing about the franchise is the fact that, of the quartet, the first three were all very positively received and largely retained the same cast, with only the final instalment garnering slightly more mixed reviews and featuring different actors.

Watch Halloweentown online All four Halloweentown movies are available to watch online courtesy of Disney Plus, which is available in a number of countries around the world. A subscription is dirt cheap, too - Disney Plus costs from just $6.99/£5.99/AU$8.99 a month, so not a lot more than the price of one movie rental online from other services.

The series starts as we meet the Cromwells and 13-year-old Marnie, who is desperate to go a friend's Halloween party but forbidden by mother, Gwen. It soon becomes clear why she's being overprotective of her daughter, after the arrival of Grandma Aggie (the late, great Debbie Reynolds) reveals that sorcery runs in the family's genes and that Gwen, Grandma Aggie and Marnie are all witches.

Broomsticks cleared for take-off, Grandma Aggie takes her new disciple Marnie - along with little sister Sophie and geeky brother Dylan - to Halloweentown, a ghoulish but friendly village in need of saving from sinister forces. Rated PG (as are all the films in the series, except for Halloweentown High, which is rated G), Halloweentown is great fun for the whole family - and best of all, it couldn't be easier to stream.

We know you've got pumpkins to carve, so without further ado, here's how to watch Halloweentown online today. Spoiler alert: all four movies can be easily streamed on Disney Plus!

