How to watch Black Widow online on Disney Plus today from anywhere

Marvel fans have long been anticipating the arrival of Black Widow's own title movie. After many a setback, it's finally here and Disney Plus subscribers can watch Black Widow online right now no matter where you are.

Disney Plus deals: see all today's best prices here

How to watch Black Widow online Release date: Wednesday, October 6 Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz, Ray Winstone, William Hurt. Directors: Cate Shortland Watch now: stream Black Widow on Disney Plus from just $7.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month US: Get the exclusive Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN+ bundle for $13.99 a month

Placing itself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline smack-bang in the middle of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, ex-KGB agent Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) has exiled herself somewhere in Norway. Soon, though, she is tracked down by Yelena (Florence Pugh), fellow Widow and surrogate sister. What does she want? Assistance in dismantling the very Black Widow program that shaped them into deadly assassins, of course.

Along the way they're reunited with their adoptive parents, Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz) and Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour), as well as facing off the overseer of the Black Widow program, Dreykov, and villain, Taskmaster.

Delivering a much sought after backstory to Natasha Romanoff's character, it's full of all the action-packed, explosive scenes we've come to expect from a Marvel superhero movie.

Initially arriving on Disney Plus Premier Access, you'll now be able to watch Black Widow online with a regular Disney Plus subscription. If you haven't already, get started by signing up now so you can stream it from anywhere.

How to watch Black Widow online on Disney Plus

Arriving on the platform on Wednesday, October 6, you can watch Black Widow online from 3am ET / 12pm PT / 8am BST. All you'll need is a Disney Plus subscription, which is available across a number of territories including: North America, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, most of mainland Europe and more. If you haven't already, simply head to the Disney Plus website to sign up for the service. You can save 15% by opting for its annual upfront payment, or opt for a monthly plan. Monthly: $7.99 / £7.99 / $11.99 CAD / €8.99 / $11.99 AUD / $12.99 NZD

$7.99 / £7.99 / $11.99 CAD / €8.99 / $11.99 AUD / $12.99 NZD Yearly: $79.99 / £79.90 / $119.99 CAD / €89.90 / $119.99 AUD / $129.99 NZD Or, if you're in the US, for the ultimate value you can take advantage of a combined bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus for the outrageously cheap price of $13.99 a month. Disney Plus is well worth checking out. In addition to getting you first dibs on the latest Disney animations, it features every Simpsons episode ever made, all your favorite Pixar flicks, the latest Marvel movies, and the complete Star Wars canon.

View Deal

(Image credit: Disney)

How to save money on Disney Plus

Disney Plus is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix but you can save even more when you sign up for an annual subscription which gives you 15% off the monthly price. Obviously you have to splash the cash at the start, but with so much content to get stuck into we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before the 12 months are up. You're looking at a mere $79.99/£79.90/AU$119.99 for the year.

Or if your interests are farther reaching (and you're in the US), then we'd seriously suggest looking at the fantastic value bundle package. It adds Hulu and ESPN Plus to your subscription price.

The Hulu element opens up a world of Hulu Originals such as Nine Perfect Strangers, The Handmaid's Tale, and PEN15. Bringing further great value, ESPN Plus offers loads of exclusive live sport, highlights and documentaries. The combined bundle costs just $13.99 a month.

(Image credit: ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.)

What else should I know about Disney Plus?

Disney Plus just gets better and better with its original content, on top of old favorites. It's the place to watch What If...?, which is just one in the latest in a string of recent blockbuster releases exclusive to the platform, including Luca, The Mandalorian, Cruella, Hamilton, and much more.

The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

And finally, there's the new Star on Disney Plus that most global markets get to enjoy and sees the amount of content available through Disney Plus more than double, with a particular eye to shows grown-ups are going to enjoy. It costs a tiny bit more, but is worth it based on our initial impressions - and you can still save big by going with an annual subscription.

Even more Disney Plus