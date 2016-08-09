No Man's Sky tips: 5 things to help you get started

Much has been made of the day one patch that Hello Games have made available ahead of the game's official launch.

At a massive 824.2MB the patch is something of a monster, and took around 20 minutes to download on my - admittedly poor - internet connection.

There's not really much you can do to get around the problem. You definitely shouldn't try and play the game without the patch installed since it adds some much needed functionality (such as being able to scan for resources from inside your ship) that the game sorely needs.

Don't assume you can get away with playing the game for a bit before installing the patch either, since Sean Murray himself recommends that players should delete their pre-patch save before starting the game afresh with the updates.

Unfortunately, if you're buying the physical disc version of the game there's little you can do to avoid having to wait for the patch to download, but if you're planning on buying the game as a digital download then you might want to try remotely downloading the game.

This will mean that you can set the game to download during your lunch break and return home when the whole game has been downloaded, along with the patch.

Alternatively, in some regions, you can pre-load the game before it's officially released and have the entire game (including the patch) sitting on your console's hard drive ready to be unlocked.